Exercise southern cross fuels up

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Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Leading Aircraftwoman Madison Hamilton, aircraft technician, refuels a Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-35A Lightning II next to a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during Exercise Southern Cross 26 (SC26) at RAAF Base, Darwin, Australia, July 7, 2026. SC26 demonstrates interoperable capability to employ, disperse, and sustain F-35 operations between Japan, Guam, Australia, and beyond which is fundamental to theater posture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Destani K. Hill)