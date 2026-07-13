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    Exercise southern cross fuels up [Image 8 of 9]

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    Exercise southern cross fuels up

    AUSTRALIA

    07.06.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Leading Aircraftwoman Madison Hamilton, aircraft technician, refuels a Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-35A Lightning II next to a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during Exercise Southern Cross 26 (SC26) at RAAF Base, Darwin, Australia, July 7, 2026. SC26 demonstrates interoperable capability to employ, disperse, and sustain F-35 operations between Japan, Guam, Australia, and beyond which is fundamental to theater posture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Destani K. Hill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 02:25
    Photo ID: 9819604
    VIRIN: 260707-F-BT860-1317
    Resolution: 4181x6272
    Size: 3.68 MB
    Location: AU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Exercise southern cross fuels up [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Destani Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Exercise southern cross fuels up
    Exercise southern cross fuels up
    Exercise southern cross fuels up
    Exercise southern cross fuels up
    Exercise southern cross fuels up
    Exercise southern cross fuels up
    Exercise southern cross fuels up
    Exercise southern cross fuels up
    Exercise southern cross fuels up

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    Interchangeable Teams, Trilateral Exercise, F-35, Trilateral Alliances, Agile Employment

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