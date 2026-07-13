Acting SECNAV and congressional delegation visit MCBH

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, the commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, speaks with Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao and members of a congressional delegation following a visit to Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 18, 2026. U.S. Marine Corps Col. Stephen DeTrinis, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Hawaii, welcomed Cao to MCBH to meet with Marines and Sailors and highlight the Department of the Navy’s commitment to supporting warfighter readiness through infrastructure investment, housing, and quality of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lordin Kelly)