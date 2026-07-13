Acting SECNAV and congressional delegation visit MCBH

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of a congressional delegation speak to each other during a tour of the barracks at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 18, 2026. U.S. Marine Corps Col. Stephen DeTrinis, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Hawaii, welcomed Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao to MCBH to meet with Marines and Sailors and highlight the Department of the Navy’s commitment to supporting warfighter readiness through infrastructure investment, housing, and quality of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lordin Kelly)