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    Acting SECNAV and congressional delegation visit MCBH [Image 3 of 5]

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    Acting SECNAV and congressional delegation visit MCBH

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lordin Kelly 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Members of a congressional delegation speak to each other during a tour of the barracks at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 18, 2026. U.S. Marine Corps Col. Stephen DeTrinis, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Hawaii, welcomed Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao to MCBH to meet with Marines and Sailors and highlight the Department of the Navy’s commitment to supporting warfighter readiness through infrastructure investment, housing, and quality of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lordin Kelly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.19.2026 14:03
    Photo ID: 9819090
    VIRIN: 260718-N-WN039-1034
    Resolution: 5493x3655
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Acting SECNAV and congressional delegation visit MCBH [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Lordin Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Acting SECNAV and congressional delegation visit MCBH
    Acting SECNAV and congressional delegation visit MCBH
    Acting SECNAV and congressional delegation visit MCBH
    Acting SECNAV and congressional delegation visit MCBH
    Acting SECNAV and congressional delegation visit MCBH

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