Acting SECNAV and congressional delegation visit MCBH

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Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, center, speaks to senior military leaders and a congressional delegation during a visit to Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 18, 2026. U.S. Marine Corps Col. Stephen DeTrinis, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Hawaii, welcomed Cao to MCBH to meet with Marines and Sailors and highlight the Department of the Navy’s commitment to supporting warfighter readiness through infrastructure investment, housing, and quality of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lordin Kelly)