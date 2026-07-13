U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Adam Plambeck, left, a motor transportation maintenance chief with Marine Wing Support Squadron 471, and Lt. Col. Evita Mosqueda, right, an assistant exercise coordinator with Marine Forces South and California native, take a picture with the Pennsylvania team who won the Battles Won Award for the U.S. Marine Corps Junior Nationals Freestyle event in Fargo, N.D., July 18, 2026. This year marks the historic 10th anniversary of the partnership between the U.S. Marine Corps and USA Wrestling. Through this collaboration, the Marine Corps actively engages with coaches, athletes, and community leaders nationwide. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2026 19:31
|Photo ID:
|9818561
|VIRIN:
|260718-M-HP224-1193
|Resolution:
|7982x5324
|Size:
|13.39 MB
|Location:
|FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines Present Awards During Girl’s Freestyle Finals [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.