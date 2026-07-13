Marines Present Awards During Girl’s Freestyle Finals

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U.S. Marines stand at attention for the National Anthem during the U.S. Marine Corps Junior Nationals Freestyle Finals in Fargo, N.D., July 18, 2026. This year marks the historic 10th anniversary of the partnership between the U.S. Marine Corps and USA Wrestling. Through this collaboration, the Marine Corps actively engages with coaches, athletes, and community leaders nationwide. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)