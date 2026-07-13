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    Marines Present Awards During Girl’s Freestyle Finals [Image 2 of 4]

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    Marines Present Awards During Girl’s Freestyle Finals

    FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    Wrestlers prepare to compete in the finals of the U.S. Marine Corps Junior Nationals Freestyle event in Fargo, N.D., July 18, 2026. This year marks the historic 10th anniversary of the partnership between the U.S. Marine Corps and USA Wrestling. Through this collaboration, the Marine Corps actively engages with coaches, athletes, and community leaders nationwide. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.18.2026 19:31
    Photo ID: 9818559
    VIRIN: 260718-M-HP224-1039
    Resolution: 8117x5414
    Size: 8.5 MB
    Location: FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Marines Present Awards During Girl’s Freestyle Finals [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Marines Present Awards During Girl’s Freestyle Finals
    Marines Present Awards During Girl’s Freestyle Finals
    Marines Present Awards During Girl’s Freestyle Finals
    Marines Present Awards During Girl’s Freestyle Finals

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    TAGS

    MCRC
    Finals
    USAW
    Wrestling
    Coaches
    Battles Won Award

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