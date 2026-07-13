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    Cyber Shield 2026 [Image 4 of 4]

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    Cyber Shield 2026

    LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Brittany Burton 

    382nd Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Space Force Spc4 Alfred Torres, 630th Cyberspace Squadron, Space Launch Delta 30, Space Systems Command (SSC), conducts training to learn new ways to detect cyber attacks during Cyber Shield 2026 at the Professional Training Center in Little Rock, Arkansas, on July 16, 2026. Cyber Shield 2026 is the largest annual Department of Defense cyber training event, bringing together over 1,000 participants from 44 states and territories and 23 countries to collaborate and strengthen cyber capabilities globally.
    (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Brittany Burton/382nd Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.18.2026 16:20
    Photo ID: 9818443
    VIRIN: 260716-A-HR607-8949
    Resolution: 2048x1583
    Size: 607.4 KB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Cyber Shield 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Brittany Burton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    #CS2026
    #CyberShield2026

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