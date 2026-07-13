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U.S. Space Force Spc4 Alfred Torres, 630th Cyberspace Squadron, Space Launch Delta 30, Space Systems Command (SSC), conducts training to learn new ways to detect cyber attacks during Cyber Shield 2026 at the Professional Training Center in Little Rock, Arkansas, on July 16, 2026. Cyber Shield 2026 is the largest annual Department of Defense cyber training event, bringing together over 1,000 participants from 44 states and territories and 23 countries to collaborate and strengthen cyber capabilities globally.

(U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Brittany Burton/382nd Public Affairs Detachment)