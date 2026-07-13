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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ahouaolsou Murvih, 147th Attack Wing, Texas Air National Guard, conducts cyber defense training during Cyber Shield 2026 at the Professional Education Center in Little Rock, Arkansas on July 16, 2026. Cyber Shield 2026 is the largest annual Department of Defense cyber training event, with over 1,000 participants from 44 states and territories and 23 countries who have gathered to collaborate and strengthen cyber capabilities globally.

(U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Brittany Burton/382nd Public Affairs Detachment)