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Jason Christopher, SANS Instructor and ICS Expert, teaches a course on cyber resilience during Cyber Shield 2026 at the Professional Education Center in Little Rock, Arkansas, on July 16, 2026. Cyber Shield 2026 is the largest annual Department of Defense cyber training event, with over 1,000 participants from 44 states and territories and 23 countries who have gathered to collaborate and strengthen cyber capabilities on a global scale.

(U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Brittany Burton/382nd Public Affairs Detachment)