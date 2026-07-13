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    Cyber Shield 2026 [Image 2 of 4]

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    Cyber Shield 2026

    LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Brittany Burton 

    382nd Public Affairs Detachment

    Jason Christopher, SANS Instructor and ICS Expert, teaches a course on cyber resilience during Cyber Shield 2026 at the Professional Education Center in Little Rock, Arkansas, on July 16, 2026. Cyber Shield 2026 is the largest annual Department of Defense cyber training event, with over 1,000 participants from 44 states and territories and 23 countries who have gathered to collaborate and strengthen cyber capabilities on a global scale.
    (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Brittany Burton/382nd Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.18.2026 16:23
    Photo ID: 9818436
    VIRIN: 260716-A-HR607-6083
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 378.37 KB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Cyber Shield 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Brittany Burton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    #CS2026
    #CyberShield2026

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