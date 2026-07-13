USS Boxer, 11th MEU Conduct Flight Operations

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A U.S. Sailor, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), directs aircraft on the flight deck during flight operations, July 13, 2026. Boxer is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)