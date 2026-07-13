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    USS Boxer, 11th MEU Conduct Flight Operations [Image 3 of 5]

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    USS Boxer, 11th MEU Conduct Flight Operations

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.13.2026

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs       

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    A U.S. Sailor, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), directs aircraft on the flight deck during flight operations, July 13, 2026. Boxer is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.18.2026 13:36
    Photo ID: 9818396
    VIRIN: 260713-N-NO146-3034
    Resolution: 3613x5419
    Size: 6.2 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Boxer, 11th MEU Conduct Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Boxer, 11th MEU Conduct Flight Operations
    USS Boxer, 11th MEU Conduct Flight Operations
    USS Boxer, 11th MEU Conduct Flight Operations
    USS Boxer, 11th MEU Conduct Flight Operations

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