USS Boxer, 11th MEU Conduct Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Sailor, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), directs a UH-1Y Venom, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), on the flight deck during flight operations, July 13, 2026. Boxer is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)