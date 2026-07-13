Boxer Sailors Transport Aircraft

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U.S. Sailors, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), direct the transport of an MV-22B Osprey, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit from the ship’s hangar bay onto an aircraft elevator, July 7, 2026. Boxer is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)