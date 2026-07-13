Boxer Sailors Transport Aircraft

A U.S. Sailor, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), communicates on a radio during an aircraft transport in the ship’s hangar bay, July 7, 2026. Boxer is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2026 13:36
|Photo ID:
|9818385
|VIRIN:
|260707-N-NO146-3132
|Resolution:
|4096x2731
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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