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    Boxer Sailors Transport Aircraft [Image 1 of 3]

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    Boxer Sailors Transport Aircraft

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.07.2026

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs       

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    A U.S. Sailor, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), operates a spotting dolly in the ship’s hangar bay during an aircraft transport, July 7, 2026. Boxer is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.18.2026 13:36
    Photo ID: 9818383
    VIRIN: 260707-N-NO146-3060
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Boxer Sailors Transport Aircraft [Image 3 of 3], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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