Boxer Sailors Transport Aircraft

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A U.S. Sailor, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), operates a spotting dolly in the ship’s hangar bay during an aircraft transport, July 7, 2026. Boxer is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)