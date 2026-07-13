Boxer Sailors Stand Bridge Watch

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A U.S. Sailor, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), monitors ship and aircraft movement from the pilot house during a vertical replenishment, July 7, 2026. Boxer is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)