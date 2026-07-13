Boxer Sailors Stand Bridge Watch

A U.S. Sailor, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), monitors ship and aircraft movement from the pilot house during a vertical replenishment, July 7, 2026. Boxer is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2026 13:36
|Photo ID:
|9818382
|VIRIN:
|260707-N-NO146-2038
|Resolution:
|5221x3481
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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