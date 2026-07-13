Boxer Sailors Stand Bridge Watch

An U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, transfers cargo between Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), Whidbey Island Class Dock Landing Ship USS Comstock (LSD-45) and Lewis and Clark-Class dry cargo ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE-14) during a vertical replenishment, July 7, 2026. Boxer is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2026 13:36
|Photo ID:
|9818381
|VIRIN:
|260707-N-NO146-2029
|Resolution:
|4853x3235
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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