Boxer Sailors Stand Bridge Watch

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An U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, transfers cargo between Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), Whidbey Island Class Dock Landing Ship USS Comstock (LSD-45) and Lewis and Clark-Class dry cargo ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE-14) during a vertical replenishment, July 7, 2026. Boxer is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)