Boxer Sailors Stand Bridge Watch

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A U.S. Sailor, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), stands quartermaster of the watch in the ship’s pilot house, July 7, 2026. Boxer is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)