Operation Bold Eagle Battlefield Circulation

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U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. James F. Porter (left), commanding general of the 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command, and his aide-de-cam, 1st Lt. Nontobeko Farrell, conduct a battlefield circulation during Operation Bold Eagle at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, July 10, 2026.



Bold Eagle is a premier multi-echelon training exercise providing mission command for 74 units and over 3,300 participating Soldiers. This training event is comprised of a combat support training exercise and Global Medic, which prepares forces for Large Scale Combat Operations. Operation Bold Eagle immerses participating units in a rigorous multi-domain operations environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Robert K Smith II)