Operation Bold Eagle Battlefield Circulation

U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. James F. Porter (left), commanding general of the 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command, and his aide-de-cam, 1st Lt. Nontobeko Farrell, conduct a battlefield circulation during Operation Bold Eagle at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, July 10, 2026.
Bold Eagle is a premier multi-echelon training exercise providing mission command for 74 units and over 3,300 participating Soldiers. This training event is comprised of a combat support training exercise and Global Medic, which prepares forces for Large Scale Combat Operations. Operation Bold Eagle immerses participating units in a rigorous multi-domain operations environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Robert K Smith II)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 21:08
|Photo ID:
|9818017
|VIRIN:
|260717-A-IP148-1002
|Resolution:
|3359x2492
|Size:
|5.35 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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