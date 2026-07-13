Central Receiving and Shipping Point Operations during Operation Bold Eagle

A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier, assigned to the 645th Inland Cargo Transportation Company, directs the offloading of a light medium tactical vehicle at the central receiving and shipping point during Operation Bold Eagle at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, July 10, 2026. Bold Eagle is a premier multi-echelon training exercise providing mission command for 74 units and over 3,300 participating Soldiers. This training event includes a combat support training exercise and Global Medic, which prepares forces for large scale combat operations. Bold Eagle immerses participating units in a rigorous multi-domain operations environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Robert K Smith II)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 21:04
|Photo ID:
|9818014
|VIRIN:
|260717-A-IP148-1003
|Resolution:
|4920x3514
|Size:
|8.85 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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