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    Central Receiving and Shipping Point Operations during Operation Bold Eagle [Image 2 of 4]

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    Central Receiving and Shipping Point Operations during Operation Bold Eagle

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Photo by Capt. Robert Smith 

    451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier, assigned to the 645th Inland Cargo Transportation Company, directs the offloading of a light medium tactical vehicle at the central receiving and shipping point during Operation Bold Eagle at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, July 10, 2026. Bold Eagle is a premier multi-echelon training exercise providing mission command for 74 units and over 3,300 participating Soldiers. This training event includes a combat support training exercise and Global Medic, which prepares forces for large scale combat operations. Bold Eagle immerses participating units in a rigorous multi-domain operations environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Robert K Smith II)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 21:04
    Photo ID: 9818014
    VIRIN: 260717-A-IP148-1003
    Resolution: 4920x3514
    Size: 8.85 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Central Receiving and Shipping Point Operations during Operation Bold Eagle [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Robert Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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