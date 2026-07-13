U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. James F. Porter, commanding general of the 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command, speaks with a Solider during a communication validation exercise at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, July 10, 2026. This VALEX ensures units participating in Operation Bold Eagle can maintain critical communications and command-and-control capabilities.
Bold Eagle is a premier multi-echelon training exercise, providing mission command for 74 units and over 3,300 participating Soldiers. It is comprised of a combat support training exercise and Global Medic, which prepares forces for large scale combat operations. Bold Eagle immerses participating units in a rigorous multi-domain operations environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Robert K Smith II)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 21:13
|Photo ID:
|9818016
|VIRIN:
|260717-A-IP148-1007
|Resolution:
|4901x3393
|Size:
|14.24 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Bold Eagle Battlefield Circulation [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Robert Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.