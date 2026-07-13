Operation Bold Eagle Battlefield Circulation

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U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. James F. Porter, commanding general of the 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command, speaks with a Solider during a communication validation exercise at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, July 10, 2026. This VALEX ensures units participating in Operation Bold Eagle can maintain critical communications and command-and-control capabilities.



Bold Eagle is a premier multi-echelon training exercise, providing mission command for 74 units and over 3,300 participating Soldiers. It is comprised of a combat support training exercise and Global Medic, which prepares forces for large scale combat operations. Bold Eagle immerses participating units in a rigorous multi-domain operations environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Robert K Smith II)