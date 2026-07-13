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    SEA Raines speaks at Command Sergeants Major Advisory Council conference [Image 8 of 8]

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    SEA Raines speaks at Command Sergeants Major Advisory Council conference

    STARKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Sarah McClanahan 

    National Guard Bureau

    Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, center, senior enlisted advisor to the chief, National Guard Bureau, speaks to senior enlisted leaders attending a Command Sergeants Major Advisory Council conference at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Starke, Florida, July 12, 2026. During the two-day conference, the senior enlisted leaders will address core issues affecting Soldiers, focusing on streamlining systems, updating policies, and instituting necessary reforms for enlisted personnel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 19:17
    Photo ID: 9817963
    VIRIN: 260712-Z-UY654-1085
    Resolution: 5793x3854
    Size: 8.25 MB
    Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SEA Raines speaks at Command Sergeants Major Advisory Council conference [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Sarah McClanahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SEA Raines speaks at Command Sergeants Major Advisory Council conference
    SEA Raines speaks at Command Sergeants Major Advisory Council conference
    SEA Raines speaks at Command Sergeants Major Advisory Council conference
    SEA Raines speaks at Command Sergeants Major Advisory Council conference
    SEA Raines speaks at Command Sergeants Major Advisory Council conference
    SEA Raines speaks at Command Sergeants Major Advisory Council conference
    SEA Raines speaks at Command Sergeants Major Advisory Council conference
    SEA Raines speaks at Command Sergeants Major Advisory Council conference

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