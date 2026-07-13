SEA Raines speaks at Command Sergeants Major Advisory Council conference

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Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, center, senior enlisted advisor to the chief, National Guard Bureau, speaks to senior enlisted leaders attending a Command Sergeants Major Advisory Council conference at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Starke, Florida, July 12, 2026. During the two-day conference, the senior enlisted leaders will address core issues affecting Soldiers, focusing on streamlining systems, updating policies, and instituting necessary reforms for enlisted personnel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)