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    SEA Raines speaks at Command Sergeants Major Advisory Council conference [Image 6 of 8]

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    SEA Raines speaks at Command Sergeants Major Advisory Council conference

    STARKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Sarah McClanahan 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. James B. Kendrick, center, sergeant major, Army National Guard asks a questions during a Command Sergeants Major Advisory Council conference at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Starke, Florida, July 12, 2026. During the two-day conference, the senior enlisted leaders will address core issues affecting Soldiers, focusing on streamlining systems, updating policies, and instituting necessary reforms for enlisted personnel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 19:17
    Photo ID: 9817961
    VIRIN: 260712-Z-UY654-1047
    Resolution: 5800x3859
    Size: 5.81 MB
    Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SEA Raines speaks at Command Sergeants Major Advisory Council conference [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Sarah McClanahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SEA Raines speaks at Command Sergeants Major Advisory Council conference
    SEA Raines speaks at Command Sergeants Major Advisory Council conference
    SEA Raines speaks at Command Sergeants Major Advisory Council conference
    SEA Raines speaks at Command Sergeants Major Advisory Council conference
    SEA Raines speaks at Command Sergeants Major Advisory Council conference
    SEA Raines speaks at Command Sergeants Major Advisory Council conference
    SEA Raines speaks at Command Sergeants Major Advisory Council conference
    SEA Raines speaks at Command Sergeants Major Advisory Council conference

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