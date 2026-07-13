Munson Leaders Strengthen Coordination with TRICARE Network Partner

Leaders from Munson Army Health Center visited TRICARE Network Partner Saint John Hospital, Leavenworth, Kansas, July 15 to learn more about the hospital’s capabilities. The visit included a tour of Saint John’s emergency department, the closest emergency department to Fort Leavenworth. Munson does not operate an emergency department, making coordination with nearby hospitals an important part of supporting beneficiaries who require emergency medical care.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 15:02
|Photo ID:
|9817426
|VIRIN:
|260715-O-OT285-4710
|Resolution:
|2134x2669
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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