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    Munson Leaders Strengthen Coordination with TRICARE Network Partner [Image 2 of 3]

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    Munson Leaders Strengthen Coordination with TRICARE Network Partner

    LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Leaders from Munson Army Health Center visited TRICARE Network Partner Saint John Hospital, Leavenworth, Kansas, July 15 to learn more about the hospital’s capabilities. The visit included a tour of Saint John’s emergency department, the closest emergency department to Fort Leavenworth. Munson does not operate an emergency department, making coordination with nearby hospitals an important part of supporting beneficiaries who require emergency medical care.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 15:02
    Photo ID: 9817426
    VIRIN: 260715-O-OT285-4710
    Resolution: 2134x2669
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Munson Leaders Strengthen Coordination with TRICARE Network Partner [Image 3 of 3], by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Munson Leaders Strengthen Coordination with TRICARE Network Partner
    Munson Leaders Strengthen Coordination with TRICARE Network Partner
    Munson leaders maintain coordination with TRICARE Network Partners

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    Leavenworth Kansas
    TRICARE beneficiaries
    TRICARE Defense Health Agency
    hospital
    TRICARE Benefit

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