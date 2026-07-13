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    Munson Leaders Strengthen Coordination with TRICARE Network Partner [Image 1 of 3]

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    Munson Leaders Strengthen Coordination with TRICARE Network Partner

    LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Munson Army Health Center leaders visited Saint John Hospital, Leavenworth, Kansas, July 15 to strengthen communication with the TRICARE network partner and learn more about its capabilities. The visit included a tour of the emergency department—the closest emergency department to Fort Leavenworth—and discussions about capturing off-post care in MHS GENESIS to support continuity of care.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 15:02
    Photo ID: 9817407
    VIRIN: 260715-O-OT285-1441
    Resolution: 1466x1832
    Size: 517.36 KB
    Location: LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Munson Leaders Strengthen Coordination with TRICARE Network Partner [Image 3 of 3], by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Munson Leaders Strengthen Coordination with TRICARE Network Partner
    Munson Leaders Strengthen Coordination with TRICARE Network Partner
    Munson leaders maintain coordination with TRICARE Network Partners

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    TRICARE beneficiaries
    Defense Health Agency (DHA)
    TRICARE Defense Health Agency
    TRICARE Benefit

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