Munson Leaders Strengthen Coordination with TRICARE Network Partner

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Munson Army Health Center leaders visited Saint John Hospital, Leavenworth, Kansas, July 15 to strengthen communication with the TRICARE network partner and learn more about its capabilities. The visit included a tour of the emergency department—the closest emergency department to Fort Leavenworth—and discussions about capturing off-post care in MHS GENESIS to support continuity of care.