Munson Leaders Strengthen Coordination with TRICARE Network Partner

Munson Army Health Center leaders visited Saint John Hospital, Leavenworth, Kansas, July 15 to strengthen communication with the TRICARE network partner and learn more about its capabilities. The visit included a tour of the emergency department—the closest emergency department to Fort Leavenworth—and discussions about capturing off-post care in MHS GENESIS to support continuity of care.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 15:02
|Photo ID:
|9817407
|VIRIN:
|260715-O-OT285-1441
|Resolution:
|1466x1832
|Size:
|517.36 KB
|Location:
|LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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