Munson leaders maintain coordination with TRICARE Network Partners

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Munson Army Health Center leaders visited Saint John Hospital, Leavenworth, Kansas, July 15 as part of ongoing efforts to maintain regular communication with area health care partners that support TRICARE beneficiaries.



The visit included a tour of the emergency department—the closest emergency department to Fort Leavenworth—and discussions about processes for capturing off-post care in MHS GENESIS to support continuity of care.



Munson leaders plan to visit additional area health care partners in the coming months to maintain relationships, introduce incoming staff and remain informed about services, capabilities, and capacity, available to beneficiaries.