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    Munson leaders maintain coordination with TRICARE Network Partners [Image 3 of 3]

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    Munson leaders maintain coordination with TRICARE Network Partners

    LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Munson Army Health Center leaders visited Saint John Hospital, Leavenworth, Kansas, July 15 as part of ongoing efforts to maintain regular communication with area health care partners that support TRICARE beneficiaries.

    The visit included a tour of the emergency department—the closest emergency department to Fort Leavenworth—and discussions about processes for capturing off-post care in MHS GENESIS to support continuity of care.

    Munson leaders plan to visit additional area health care partners in the coming months to maintain relationships, introduce incoming staff and remain informed about services, capabilities, and capacity, available to beneficiaries.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 15:02
    Photo ID: 9817385
    VIRIN: 260715-O-OT285-7605
    Resolution: 2926x2341
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Munson leaders maintain coordination with TRICARE Network Partners [Image 3 of 3], by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Munson Leaders Strengthen Coordination with TRICARE Network Partner
    Munson Leaders Strengthen Coordination with TRICARE Network Partner
    Munson leaders maintain coordination with TRICARE Network Partners

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    Leavenworth Kansas
    TRICARE beneficiaries
    TRICARE Defense Health Agency
    TRICARE Benefit

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