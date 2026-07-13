Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jacob Vieira, Joint Task Force-Bravo mobility officer in charge, performs a high dive during the Combat Water Survival Assessment at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panama, July 15, 2026. Joint Task Force-Bravo and other volunteers participated in the Jungle 5K and CWSA to exercise the verification qualifications of the Jungle Operation Training Course - Panama instructors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood)