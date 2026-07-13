(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment [Image 28 of 30]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment

    PANAMA

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Jacob Vieira, Joint Task Force-Bravo mobility officer in charge, performs a high dive during the Combat Water Survival Assessment at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panama, July 15, 2026. Joint Task Force-Bravo and other volunteers participated in the Jungle 5K and CWSA to exercise the verification qualifications of the Jungle Operation Training Course - Panama instructors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 13:13
    Photo ID: 9817075
    VIRIN: 260715-F-ZB472-1614
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment [Image 30 of 30], by SSgt Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery