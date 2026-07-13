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    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment [Image 25 of 30]

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    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment

    PANAMA

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Capt. Cameron Whiteside, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, PANAMAX lead planner, participates in the 50-meter swim during the Combat Water Survival Assessment at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panama, July 15, 2026. Joint Task Force-Bravo and other volunteers participated in the Jungle 5K and CWSA to exercise the verification qualifications of the Jungle Operation Training Course - Panama instructors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 13:13
    Photo ID: 9817064
    VIRIN: 260715-F-ZB472-1568
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 5.47 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment [Image 30 of 30], by SSgt Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment
    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment

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