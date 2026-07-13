U.S. Army Capt. Cameron Whiteside, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, PANAMAX lead planner, performs a high dive during the Combat Water Survival Assessment at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panama, July 15, 2026. Joint Task Force-Bravo and other volunteers participated in the Jungle 5K and CWSA to exercise the verification qualifications of the Jungle Operation Training Course - Panama instructors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 13:13
|Photo ID:
|9817068
|VIRIN:
|260715-F-ZB472-1603
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in JOTC-P Jungle 5K and Combat Water Survival Assessment [Image 30 of 30], by SSgt Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.