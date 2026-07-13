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    Personnel with the Base Maintenance and Engineering Department work to repair a washed-out section of Range Road aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow [Image 2 of 6]

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    Personnel with the Base Maintenance and Engineering Department work to repair a washed-out section of Range Road aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Leo Ritualo 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Personnel with the Base Maintenance and Engineering Department work to repair a washed-out section of Range Road aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, July 14. The road, which was severely damaged by heavy rains in September 2025, is being reconstructed with a Type II aggregate base, reinforced retaining walls, and 3-foot concrete Sonotubes designed to divert runoff and prevent future washouts. The reconstruction project is slated for completion in mid-August 2026, restoring safe and reliable vehicular access to the base training ranges for Marines and civilian personnel.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 11:55
    Photo ID: 9816648
    VIRIN: 260714-D-FY153-1751
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 6.74 MB
    Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Personnel with the Base Maintenance and Engineering Department work to repair a washed-out section of Range Road aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow [Image 6 of 6], by Leo Ritualo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Base Maintenance and Engineering Department work to repair a washed-out section of Range Road aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow
    Personnel with the Base Maintenance and Engineering Department work to repair a washed-out section of Range Road aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow
    Base Maintenance and Engineering Department work to repair a washed-out section of Range Road aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow,
    Personnel with the Base Maintenance and Engineering Department work to repair a washed-out section of Range Road aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow
    Base Maintenance and Engineering Department work to repair a washed-out section of Range Road aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow
    Base Maintenance and Engineering Department work to repair a washed-out section of Range Road aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

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