Personnel with the Base Maintenance and Engineering Department work to repair a washed-out section of Range Road aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, July 14. The road, which was severely damaged by heavy rains in September 2025, is being reconstructed with a Type II aggregate base, reinforced retaining walls, and 3-foot concrete Sonotubes designed to divert runoff and prevent future washouts. The reconstruction project is slated for completion in mid-August 2026, restoring safe and reliable vehicular access to the base training ranges for Marines and civilian personnel.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 11:55
|Photo ID:
|9816639
|VIRIN:
|260714-D-FY153-1814
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|9.3 MB
|Location:
|BARSTOW, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Base Maintenance and Engineering Department work to repair a washed-out section of Range Road aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, [Image 6 of 6], by Leo Ritualo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.