Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Personnel with the Base Maintenance and Engineering Department work to repair a washed-out section of Range Road aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, July 14. The road, which was severely damaged by heavy rains in September 2025, is being reconstructed with a Type II aggregate base, reinforced retaining walls, and 3-foot concrete Sonotubes designed to divert runoff and prevent future washouts. The reconstruction project is slated for completion in mid-August 2026, restoring safe and reliable vehicular access to the base training ranges for Marines and civilian personnel.