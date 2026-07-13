CMSAF visits 701st Munitions Support Squadron at Kleine Brogel Air Base, Belgium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David R. Wolfe, right, greets U.S. Air Force defenders during a visit to Kleine Brogel Airbase, Belgium, July 16, 2026. The 701st Munitions Support Squadron is a geographically separated unit of the 52nd Fighter Wing that operates in close coordination with the Belgian Air Component’s 10th Tactical Wing to maintain and secure critical assets essential to the defense of the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)