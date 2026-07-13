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    CMSAF visits 701st Munitions Support Squadron at Kleine Brogel Air Base, Belgium [Image 4 of 4]

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    CMSAF visits 701st Munitions Support Squadron at Kleine Brogel Air Base, Belgium

    LIMBURG (VLG), BELGIUM

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David R. Wolfe, right, greets U.S. Air Force defenders during a visit to Kleine Brogel Airbase, Belgium, July 16, 2026. The 701st Munitions Support Squadron is a geographically separated unit of the 52nd Fighter Wing that operates in close coordination with the Belgian Air Component’s 10th Tactical Wing to maintain and secure critical assets essential to the defense of the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 10:21
    Photo ID: 9816414
    VIRIN: 260716-F-GL460-2131
    Resolution: 5442x3621
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: LIMBURG (VLG), BE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CMSAF visits 701st Munitions Support Squadron at Kleine Brogel Air Base, Belgium [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CMSAF visits 701st Munitions Support Squadron at Kleine Brogel Air Base, Belgium
    CMSAF visits 701st Munitions Support Squadron at Kleine Brogel Air Base, Belgium
    CMSAF visits 701st Munitions Support Squadron at Kleine Brogel Air Base, Belgium
    CMSAF visits 701st Munitions Support Squadron at Kleine Brogel Air Base, Belgium

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    Kleine Brogel Air Base Belgium
    701st Munitions Support Squadron
    52nd Fighter Wing
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