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    CMSAF visits 701st Munitions Support Squadron at Kleine Brogel Air Base, Belgium [Image 3 of 4]

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    CMSAF visits 701st Munitions Support Squadron at Kleine Brogel Air Base, Belgium

    LIMBURG (VLG), BELGIUM

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David R. Wolfe, greets U.S. Air Force defenders assigned to the 701st Munitions Support Squadron during a visit at Kleine Brogel Airbase, Belgium, July 16, 2026. U.S. Air Force and Belgian Air Component defenders train together continuously to secure critical assets under shared NATO treaty obligations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 10:22
    Photo ID: 9816409
    VIRIN: 260716-F-GL460-1664
    Resolution: 4584x3050
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: LIMBURG (VLG), BE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CMSAF visits 701st Munitions Support Squadron at Kleine Brogel Air Base, Belgium [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CMSAF visits 701st Munitions Support Squadron at Kleine Brogel Air Base, Belgium
    CMSAF visits 701st Munitions Support Squadron at Kleine Brogel Air Base, Belgium
    CMSAF visits 701st Munitions Support Squadron at Kleine Brogel Air Base, Belgium
    CMSAF visits 701st Munitions Support Squadron at Kleine Brogel Air Base, Belgium

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    Kleine Brogel Air Base Belgium
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    Spangdhalem AFB
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