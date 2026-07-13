CMSAF visits 701st Munitions Support Squadron at Kleine Brogel Air Base, Belgium

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Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David R. Wolfe, greets U.S. Air Force defenders assigned to the 701st Munitions Support Squadron during a visit at Kleine Brogel Airbase, Belgium, July 16, 2026. U.S. Air Force and Belgian Air Component defenders train together continuously to secure critical assets under shared NATO treaty obligations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)