Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David R. Wolfe, greets U.S. Air Force defenders assigned to the 701st Munitions Support Squadron during a visit at Kleine Brogel Airbase, Belgium, July 16, 2026. U.S. Air Force and Belgian Air Component defenders train together continuously to secure critical assets under shared NATO treaty obligations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 10:22
|Photo ID:
|9816409
|VIRIN:
|260716-F-GL460-1664
|Resolution:
|4584x3050
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|LIMBURG (VLG), BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMSAF visits 701st Munitions Support Squadron at Kleine Brogel Air Base, Belgium [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.