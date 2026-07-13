CMSAF visits 701st Munitions Support Squadron at Kleine Brogel Air Base, Belgium

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Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David R. Wolfe, right, speaks with 52nd Fighter Wing command chief, Chief Master Sgt. John Clark, during a visit at Kleine Brogel Airbase, Belgium, July 16, 2026. The leaders discussed the unit's zero-defect operational posture, initiatives to take care of Airmen and families, and methods to reinforce a standards-based warrior culture among forward-deployed Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)