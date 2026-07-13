Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David R. Wolfe, right, speaks with 52nd Fighter Wing command chief, Chief Master Sgt. John Clark, during a visit at Kleine Brogel Airbase, Belgium, July 16, 2026. The leaders discussed the unit's zero-defect operational posture, initiatives to take care of Airmen and families, and methods to reinforce a standards-based warrior culture among forward-deployed Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 10:25
|Photo ID:
|9816405
|VIRIN:
|260716-F-GL460-1335
|Resolution:
|7292x4861
|Size:
|3.49 MB
|Location:
|LIMBURG (VLG), BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMSAF visits 701st Munitions Support Squadron at Kleine Brogel Air Base, Belgium [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.