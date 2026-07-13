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    1st MAW staff noncommissioned officers participate in physical training [Image 12 of 12]

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    1st MAW staff noncommissioned officers participate in physical training

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jeremiah Barksdale 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    U.S. Marine Corps staff noncommissioned officers with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing pose for a photo following a physical training event at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, July 17, 2026. This squad attained the best overall score during the event. The physical training event was held to build camaraderie, promote unit cohesion and reinforce esprit de corps among staff noncommissioned officers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jeremiah Barksdale)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 02:22
    Photo ID: 9815618
    VIRIN: 260717-M-AD637-1473
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.52 MB
    Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 1st MAW staff noncommissioned officers participate in physical training [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Jeremiah Barksdale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1st MAW staff noncommissioned officers participate in physical training
    1st MAW staff noncommissioned officers participate in physical training
    1st MAW staff noncommissioned officers participate in physical training
    1st MAW staff noncommissioned officers participate in physical training
    1st MAW staff noncommissioned officers participate in physical training
    1st MAW staff noncommissioned officers participate in physical training
    1st MAW staff noncommissioned officers participate in physical training
    1st MAW staff noncommissioned officers participate in physical training
    1st MAW staff noncommissioned officers participate in physical training
    1st MAW staff noncommissioned officers participate in physical training
    1st MAW staff noncommissioned officers participate in physical training
    1st MAW staff noncommissioned officers participate in physical training

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    1st MAW
    MAG-36
    MACG-18
    Marine
    USMC

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