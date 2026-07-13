1st MAW staff noncommissioned officers participate in physical training

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U.S. Marine Corps staff noncommissioned officers with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing pose for a photo following a physical training event at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, July 17, 2026. This squad attained the best overall score during the event. The physical training event was held to build camaraderie, promote unit cohesion and reinforce esprit de corps among staff noncommissioned officers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jeremiah Barksdale)