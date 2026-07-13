U.S. Marine Corps staff noncommissioned officers with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing pose for a photo following a physical training event at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, July 17, 2026. The physical training event was held to build camaraderie, promote unit cohesion and reinforce esprit de corps among staff noncommissioned officers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jeremiah Barksdale)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 02:22
|Photo ID:
|9815617
|VIRIN:
|260717-M-AD637-1464
|Resolution:
|5520x3680
|Size:
|6.43 MB
|Location:
|MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st MAW staff noncommissioned officers participate in physical training [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Jeremiah Barksdale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.