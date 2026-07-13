1st MAW staff noncommissioned officers participate in physical training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps staff noncommissioned officers with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing pose for a photo following a physical training event at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, July 17, 2026. The physical training event was held to build camaraderie, promote unit cohesion and reinforce esprit de corps among staff noncommissioned officers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jeremiah Barksdale)