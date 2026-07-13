1st MAW staff noncommissioned officers participate in physical training

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U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Simon Doran, commanding general of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, speaks to staff noncommissioned officers following a physical training event at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, July 17, 2026. The physical training event was held to build camaraderie, promote unit cohesion and reinforce esprit de corps among staff noncommissioned officers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jeremiah Barksdale)