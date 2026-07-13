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    Philippine Navy ship BRP Miguel Malvar during Combined ASW Exercise [Image 4 of 4]

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    Philippine Navy ship BRP Miguel Malvar during Combined ASW Exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.16.2026

    Photo by OF-2 Menoel Orpilla 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Philippine Navy sonar operator assigned to the Miguel Malvar-class guided-missile frigate BRP Miguel Malvar (FFG06) monitors his console for possible subsurface contacts during the combined anti submarine warfare exercise as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 in the Pacific Ocean, July 16, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Philippine Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 21:34
    Photo ID: 9815342
    VIRIN: 260716-N-N0842-1011
    Resolution: 1600x1066
    Size: 248 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Philippine Navy ship BRP Miguel Malvar during Combined ASW Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by OF-2 Menoel Orpilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Philippine Navy ship BRP Miguel Malvar crew participate in RAIDEX during RIMPAC 2026
    Philippine Navy ship BRP Miguel Malvar participates in RAIDEX during RIMPAC 2026
    Philippine Navy ship BRP Miguel Malvar participates in combined ASW exercise during RIMPAC26
    Philippine Navy ship BRP Miguel Malvar during Combined ASW Exercise

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    Philippine Navy
    Third Fleet
    Partn
    Integrated
    RIMPAC 26
    PartnerPrepared

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