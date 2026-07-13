Philippine Navy ship BRP Miguel Malvar participates in RAIDEX during RIMPAC 2026

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Philippine Navy Sailors assigned to the combat information center team of the Miguel Malvar-class guided-missile frigate BRP Miguel Malvar (FFG06) man their consoles as part of a raid exercise during Rim of the Pacific 2026, in the Pacific Ocean, July 16, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971.