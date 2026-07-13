(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Philippine Navy ship BRP Miguel Malvar crew participate in RAIDEX during RIMPAC 2026 [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Philippine Navy ship BRP Miguel Malvar crew participate in RAIDEX during RIMPAC 2026

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.16.2026

    Photo by OF-2 Menoel Orpilla 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Philippine Navy Sailors assigned to the combat information center team of the Miguel Malvar-class guided-missile frigate BRP Miguel Malvar (FFG06) man their consoles as part of a raid exercise during Rim of the Pacific 2026, in the Pacific Ocean, July 16, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Philippine Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 21:34
    Photo ID: 9815334
    VIRIN: 260716-N-N0842-1006
    Resolution: 1600x1066
    Size: 247.25 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Philippine Navy ship BRP Miguel Malvar crew participate in RAIDEX during RIMPAC 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by OF-2 Menoel Orpilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Philippine Navy ship BRP Miguel Malvar crew participate in RAIDEX during RIMPAC 2026
    Philippine Navy ship BRP Miguel Malvar participates in RAIDEX during RIMPAC 2026
    Philippine Navy ship BRP Miguel Malvar participates in combined ASW exercise during RIMPAC26
    Philippine Navy ship BRP Miguel Malvar during Combined ASW Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Philippine navy
    Partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery