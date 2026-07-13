(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    COMACC visits Team Osan [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    COMACC visits Team Osan

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.12.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremey Unterseher, ACC command chief, talk with Airmen during lunch at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 13, 2026. Spain engaged with Airmen at the leading edge of the Pacific region, seeing firsthand how Airmen are postured to meet the region's strategic challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 20:47
    Photo ID: 9815324
    VIRIN: 260713-F-VQ804-1344
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 8.52 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMACC visits Team Osan [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    COMACC visits Team Osan
    COMACC visits Team Osan
    COMACC visits Team Osan
    COMACC visits Team Osan
    COMACC visits Team Osan
    COMACC visits Team Osan
    COMACC visits Team Osan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    COMACC
    51st Fighter Wing
    Osan Air Base
    694th Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery