COMACC visits Team Osan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremey Unterseher, ACC command chief, talk with Airmen during lunch at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 13, 2026. Spain engaged with Airmen at the leading edge of the Pacific region, seeing firsthand how Airmen are postured to meet the region's strategic challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)