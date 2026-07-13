U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremey Unterseher, ACC command chief, talk with Airmen during lunch at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 13, 2026. Spain engaged with Airmen at the leading edge of the Pacific region, seeing firsthand how Airmen are postured to meet the region's strategic challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 20:47
|Photo ID:
|9815324
|VIRIN:
|260713-F-VQ804-1344
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|8.52 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COMACC visits Team Osan [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.