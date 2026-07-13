COMACC visits Team Osan

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Domenick Stumpo, left, 51st Operations Support Squadron wing weapons officer, briefs Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, on regional fighter adaptations and readiness posturing during a tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 13, 2026. Stumpo discussed the 11 regionally focused missions the 51st Fighter Wing executed in the past year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)