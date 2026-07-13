COMACC visits Team Osan

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U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, left, commander of Air Combat Command, discusses maintenance infrastructure and supply with Col. Charles Stretch, center, 51st Fighter Wing deputy commander, and Col. Kristen Torma, 51st Maintenance Group commander, during a tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 13, 2026. The visit offered 51st FW leadership an opportunity to share current priorities, as well as key successes, challenges and long-term readiness goals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)