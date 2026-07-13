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    COMACC visits Team Osan [Image 5 of 7]

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    COMACC visits Team Osan

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.12.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, left, commander of Air Combat Command, discusses maintenance infrastructure and supply with Col. Charles Stretch, center, 51st Fighter Wing deputy commander, and Col. Kristen Torma, 51st Maintenance Group commander, during a tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 13, 2026. The visit offered 51st FW leadership an opportunity to share current priorities, as well as key successes, challenges and long-term readiness goals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 20:47
    Photo ID: 9815322
    VIRIN: 260713-F-VQ804-1222
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 4.26 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, COMACC visits Team Osan [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air Combat Command
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    51st Fighter Wing
    Osan Air Base

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