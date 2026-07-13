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    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport [Image 21 of 22]

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    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport

    MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust 

    Minnesota National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard petroleum, oil, and lubricants specialists assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing refuel a U.S. Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 34th Combat Aviation Brigade at the Orr Regional Airport in Orr, Minn., July 15, 2026. The Duluth-based Airmen provided critical ground support for Army aviation assets from the 34th Combat Aviation Brigade, showcasing the seamless joint interoperability essential for the state's aerial wildfire suppression mission. Following a peacetime emergency declaration by Gov. Tim Walz on July 12, Minnesota National Guard soldiers and airmen were activated to protect life, preserve property, and support civil authorities in Northern Minnesota. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 19:59
    Photo ID: 9815269
    VIRIN: 260715-Z-BB071-1588
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.95 MB
    Location: MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport [Image 22 of 22], by SSgt Tylin Rust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport

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    148th Fighter Wing
    34th Combat Aviation Brigade
    wildfire
    National Guard
    firefight
    Minnesota National Guard

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