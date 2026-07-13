Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport

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U.S. Air National Guard petroleum, oil, and lubricants specialists assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing refuel a U.S. Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 34th Combat Aviation Brigade at the Orr Regional Airport in Orr, Minn., July 15, 2026. The Duluth-based Airmen provided critical ground support for Army aviation assets from the 34th Combat Aviation Brigade, showcasing the seamless joint interoperability essential for the state's aerial wildfire suppression mission. Following a peacetime emergency declaration by Gov. Tim Walz on July 12, Minnesota National Guard soldiers and airmen were activated to protect life, preserve property, and support civil authorities in Northern Minnesota. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)