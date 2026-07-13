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    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport [Image 16 of 22]

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    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport

    MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust 

    Minnesota National Guard

    U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Owen Anderson and Spc. Tyler Eagledale, both UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew chiefs assigned to Company A, 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment, monitor the aircraft as a Bambi Bucket is dipped into a lake near Orr, Minn., July 15, 2026. Following Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's peacetime emergency declaration on July 12, Minnesota National Guard soldiers and airmen were activated to provide aerial wildfire suppression in support of civil authorities. This joint mission highlights the seamless interoperability between Army and Air Guard assets working to protect life and property. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 19:59
    Photo ID: 9815261
    VIRIN: 260715-Z-BB071-1436
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 6.62 MB
    Location: MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport [Image 22 of 22], by SSgt Tylin Rust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport
    Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport

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    148th Fighter Wing
    34th Combat Aviation Brigade
    wildfire
    National Guard
    firefight
    Minnesota National Guard

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