Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport

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U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Owen Anderson and Spc. Tyler Eagledale, both UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew chiefs assigned to Company A, 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment, monitor the aircraft as a Bambi Bucket is dipped into a lake near Orr, Minn., July 15, 2026. Following Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's peacetime emergency declaration on July 12, Minnesota National Guard soldiers and airmen were activated to provide aerial wildfire suppression in support of civil authorities. This joint mission highlights the seamless interoperability between Army and Air Guard assets working to protect life and property. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)