Minnesota National Guard Mobilizes Aerial Wildfire Suppression Operations at Orr Regional Airport

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A U.S. Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 34th Combat Aviation Brigade transports a Bambi Bucket over the forests of Northern Minnesota, July 15, 2026. Following Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's peacetime emergency declaration on July 12, Minnesota National Guard soldiers and airmen were activated to support civil authorities with aerial wildfire suppression operations. This joint mission highlights the seamless interoperability between Army and Air Guard assets working to protect life and property. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)