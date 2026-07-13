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    March Conducts an Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise [Image 9 of 9]

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    March Conducts an Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise

    MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding 

    163d Attack Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Omar Galvan, 163d Civil Engineer Squadron, inspects a generator while in use for the Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., July 15, 2026. As part of the exercise, planners temporarily shut off power across the installation to assess emergency response capabilities and simulate the effects of a 7.4-magnitude earthquake, incorporating additional scenarios that included damage to infrastructure and impacts to critical assets. The outage provided an opportunity to test backup power systems and validate their readiness for real-world emergencies.(U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 17:19
    Photo ID: 9814949
    VIRIN: 260715-Z-RZ465-1050
    Resolution: 3638x2729
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, March Conducts an Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by SMSgt Julianne Sitterding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    March Conducts an Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise
    March Conducts an Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise
    March Conducts an Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise
    March Conducts an Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise
    March Conducts an Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise
    March Conducts an Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise
    March Conducts an Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise
    March Conducts an Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise
    March Conducts an Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise

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    power
    Generator
    MARB
    power outage
    ERRE

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